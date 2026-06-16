Officials name driver in crash that killed 16-year-old in Fort Hall - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Police have identified the name of the driver who was involved in a crash that killed a teenage boy in Fort Hall on Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Kennion Martin of Fort Hall was driving a pickup truck around 2:45 p.m. in the area of the monument in the Fort Hall Bottoms.

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When officers arrived at the crash site, they found the two occupants of the truck, Martin and a 16-year-old boy, had been ejected from the vehicle.

“The juvenile male succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased,” the news release states. “(Martin) was transported from the scene by air ambulance for medical treatment.”

The identity of the teen who died has not been released. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Bingham County Coroner’s Office for more information.

Police say alcohol intoxication may have been a contributing factor in the crash. It is not clear if Martin has or will be charged regarding the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Idaho State Police was called to assist the Fort Hall Police Department with the crash reconstruction and investigative efforts.