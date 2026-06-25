Meet Annabelle: This playful coonhound is searching for her happily ever after - East Idaho News

Annabelle, a 5-year-old coonhound, is our Pet of the Week.

The staff at Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls says she didn’t get the love she needed at her last home and she needs a furever home that will provide structure and training.

She’s an energetic and playful pup and will thrive best around kids, cats and dogs.

To meet Annabelle or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.