Men’s Health Month: Why annual checkups could save your life - East Idaho News

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June is Men’s Health Month. At Mountain View Hospital, we want to take the opportunity to recognize the important role the men of Eastern Idaho play in this community. They’re fathers, coaches, colleagues and friends. Their long-term health matters to their loved ones, and it matters to us at Mountain View as well.

If there’s one message we hope lands with readers, it’s that going in for an annual checkup is the single most critical thing you can do to take care of the people in your life. Men are significantly less likely than women to seek preventive care, and in the U.S., men die an average of 6 years earlier, most often from conditions that are preventable or manageable with early detection. Heart disease alone accounts for about 1 in 4 male deaths, and colorectal and prostate cancers, when caught early, have survival rates above 90%. Health conditions often have a habit of hiding in plain sight, and getting regular facetime with your doctor can be the difference-maker in long-term health outcomes.

For men in their 20s and 30s, a good starting point is a physical exam, basic bloodwork, and a conversation with a primary care provider about family history and personal risk factors. That baseline becomes valuable over time, giving your doctor the context to notice changes before they become problems.

Men over 40 should add cardiovascular risk screening to the list, and by 45 to 50, colon cancer screening is recommended for most men. Prostate screening is worth discussing with your doctor based on your individual history.

One area that often goes unaddressed is mental health. Men experience depression and die by suicide at rates significantly higher than women, yet they are far less likely to seek care. Physical and mental health are connected, and most men find that bringing up energy, sleep, stress and mood with your doctor is easier than expected.

The men in Eastern Idaho carry a lot, and the people around them are better off when they’re well. Preventive care is one of the most straightforward ways to protect that.

Mountain View Hospital’s primary care clinics are here to help. Whether you’re establishing care for the first time or getting back on track after a few years away, our team will meet you where you’re at.