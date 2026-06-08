Michaud Creek Fire fully contained after burning over 1,500 acres - East Idaho News

ARBON VALLEY — A wildfire that burned through over 1,500 acres of land in the Arbon Valley over the weekend has been fully contained.

After the efforts of the Fort Hall and North Bannock Fire Departments, with assistance from the Pocatello Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management, the Michaud Creek Fire reached 100% containment status by around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Bureau of Land Management.

“While some smoke may be visible for a few days, fire behavior has significantly calmed in response to suppression efforts. Crews will remain on scene and continue suppression efforts until fully controlled,” reads the post made on the BLM Idaho Fire page.

BLM expects the fire to be fully controlled by Tuesday, at around 6 p.m., the post says.

By the time the fire was contained, it had burned 1,560 acres.

RELATED | Michaud Creek Fire jumps to 1,000 acres in size, fire officials say

“The fire has been mapped at 1,560 acres. The increased acreage from yesterday’s estimate is due to more accurate mapping,” the post explains.

Also, according to this post, no one had to be evacuated due to the wildfire, and “at this time,” no structures were threatened by the fire.

“Firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. Please avoid the area and give the firefighters room to work,” the post reads.

RELATED | Wildfire near Pocatello reaches 1,300 acres, but crews are nearing containment

The Michaud Creek Fire began on Friday at noon and was declared contained by 1:43 p.m. that day, reportedly burning about 65 acres. But then on Saturday at 11 a.m., the fire reignited.

EastIdahoNews.com previously reported that the original fire was believed to be human-caused, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

According to the BLM’s latest post, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

And while the fire has been contained, people still should not fly drones over the area.

“Reminder that if you fly a drone over a fire, some operations could be suspended,” the post finishes.

Photos from the Michaud Creek Fire

An air tanker drops fire retardant on the Michaud Creek Fire, burning on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation south of Interstate 86 and about 10 miles west of Pocatello, on Saturday, June 5, 2026. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The Michaud Creek Fire burns on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, south of Interstate 86 and about 10 miles west of Pocatello, on Saturday. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The Michaud Creek Fire burns on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, south of Interstate 85 and about 10 miles west of Pocatello, on Saturday. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

The Michaud Creek Fire burns on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, south of Interstate 85 and about 10 miles west of Pocatello, on Saturday. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo