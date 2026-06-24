Olympian Bode Miller responds to east Idaho drug charge arrest - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – An Olympic alpine skiing champion publicly responded on Tuesday evening after reports that he was arrested on drug charges in eastern Idaho.

Samuel Bode Miller is charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Miller posted a statement on Instagram on Tuesday night, saying he was driving with a friend when he was pulled over.

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“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho. My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession, which I was unaware of,” Miller says in the post. “We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

Miller’s friend, who was also arrested, is believed to be 55-year-old Greg Feig.

Greg Feig | Fremont County Jail

Feig is also charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, a Fremont County sheriff’s deputy found Feig in possession of 5.5 grams of marijuana “in bud form” and a wooden marijuana pipe with burnt marijuana residue inside.

The documents say Feig admitted that he had marijuana and was booked into the Fremont County Jail on a $5,000 bond, which he paid, and was released.

According to a police booking affidavit in Miller’s case, a deputy found him in possession of a “white dispensary bag” that contained 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The deputy states that Miller knew the mushrooms were illegal in Idaho.

Both Miller and Feig are expected to appear for a pretrial hearing on July 29 in Fremont County.

If convicted, each could face up to 1 year in local jail and a $1,000 fine.

Though Miller and Feig have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.