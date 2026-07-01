Paz Avenue or Gutierrez Avenue? Pocatello committee narrows street renaming choices - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The committee tasked with recommending a new name to replace the controversial Cesar Chavez Avenue in the Idaho State University area has narrowed its list to two finalists ahead of a vote next week.

The Street Renaming Ad Hoc Committee, made up of local community members, is considering Paz Avenue and Gutierrez Avenue as replacement names.

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Paz Avenue would honor the late Art Paz, a longtime Pocatello businessman whose family settled in Aberdeen after working as migrant farmworkers. Paz spent his childhood working in fields throughout the West before becoming one of Pocatello’s first licensed hairstylists. He later opened several successful businesses, creating jobs, mentoring employees and investing in the community until his death in 2015.

Gutierrez Avenue would recognize retired Judge Sergio Gutierrez, whose legal career spanned decades. After immigrating from Mexico as a young child, Gutierrez earned his GED and law degree before dedicating his career to public service and helping Hispanic farmworkers understand their legal rights. In 1993, he became Idaho’s first Hispanic judge after being appointed by Gov. Cecil Andrus. Six years later, Gov. Dirk Kempthorne appointed him to the Idaho Court of Appeals, where he served until retiring in 2018.

The committee is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 6, at 6:15 p.m. to select a recommendation for the Pocatello mayor and City Council.

The recommendation will be presented during the City Council work session on Aug. 13. If council members agree with the committee’s recommendation, a formal vote on the new street name is expected during the Aug. 20 regular City Council meeting