Pocatello to celebrate America's 250th with time capsule dedication at library - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After collecting memorabilia and mementos from local residents last week, the City of Pocatello is preparing to dedicate its America 250 time capsule during a public ceremony on Friday.

As part of Idaho’s observance of America 250, Pocatello’s Time Capsule Dedication Ceremony begins at 5 p.m. July 3 on the east side of the Marshall Public Library, 113 South Garfield Avenue.

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The time capsule, designed, built and donated by Partner Steel, is intended to preserve a snapshot of life in Pocatello for future generations. Following the ceremony, it will be permanently displayed on the library’s second floor, where it will remain for the next 50 years before being opened.

The actual Pocatello time capsule design by Partner Steel. | Photo courtesy, City of Pocatello

“This time capsule captures a moment in Pocatello’s history and creates a lasting connection between today’s residents and future generations,” Mayor Mark Dahlquist said. “We’re excited to invite the community to celebrate this milestone and be part of something that will be remembered for years to come.”

The free event will include complimentary red, white and blue snow cones, water and cookies provided by Walmart. Attendees can also pick up a commemorative America 250 pin and sticker while supplies last and take photos in front of an America 250 backdrop provided by Lookout Credit Union.