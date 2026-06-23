Record 72.2 million to travel for the 4th as gas prices tumble - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Looking to travel this 4th of July? You won’t be alone. According to AAA, a record 72.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for food, fireworks, and family vacations this Independence Day, including 426,000 Idahoans.

“While it’s another record, it’s only a slight bump from a year ago,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Economic factors may be slowing the leaps-and-bounds growth we’ve seen since the pandemic, but travelers remain very determined to celebrate the holiday in style.”

This year, AAA’s travel projection spans Saturday, June 27, through Sunday, July 5. The worst days to travel are Thursday, July 2 and Sunday, July 5. Regardless of your travel date, getting an early start is key to avoiding peak traffic congestion.

By the numbers

Of the 72.2 million total travelers, 61.4 million will go by car, while 5.85 million will fly. The biggest growth this year is for other modes of travel, including cruises and buses. 4.93 million will use these modes of travel, which is a 5.3% jump from a year ago.

“Cruising has been the last travel mode to fully recover from the chaos of 2020, but the secret is out that a shipboard adventure is a great way to enjoy your vacation,” Conde said.

Where are Idahoans going?

This year’s top 4th of July destinations include:

Las Vegas, NV

Anaheim/Los Angeles

Orlando, FL

Maui, HI

Salt Lake City, UT

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Boston, MA

Yellowstone National Park/Grand Teton

Denver, CO

Billings, MT

AAA’s list of the 10 Best National Parks to Visit in the Summer can be found here.

Independence Day – average costs are climbing

The top domestic flights are 1% more expensive for the 4th of July holiday than a year ago

The average domestic hotel stay is 25% more expensive than a year ago

Domestic car rentals are 10% more expensive than a year ago

Cruises departing from domestic cities are 27% more expensive than a year ago

Gas prices finally fall

The market has reacted favorably to news that the conflict in the Middle East is nearing resolution. Falling crude oil prices are providing relief at the pump. AAA reports that a gallon of regular gasoline currently costs $4.24 in Idaho, which is 16 cents less than a week ago and 45 cents less than a month ago, but still 86 cents more expensive than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.93 per gallon, which is 13 cents cheaper than a week ago and 62 cents less than a month ago, but about 81 cents more than a year ago. Today, Idaho ranks 7th in the nation for the most expensive fuel.

“Crude oil prices are in a nice freefall. Today, the West Texas Intermediate is trading near $73 per barrel – about $13 less than a week ago and $23 less than a month ago,” Conde said. “Some of the folks who were on the fence about taking a road trip may discover that a last-minute getaway is now much more viable.”

AAA travel tips

Do the basics – make sure your battery, engine, and tires are ready for the road. Get a pre-trip inspection from a AAA Approved Auto Repair shop if you need some help.

Keep a change of clothes, medications, and important documents in your carry-on bag if you must check luggage at the airport.

Download the airline app for the latest information on flights, and the AAA mobile app for the locations of the cheapest fuel, EV charging stations, points of interest, and more.

“Pack light, and pack smart,” Conde suggested. “Bring blankets to view fireworks and have a plan in place for staying hydrated and quickly dousing any sparks that may land on dry grass or your roof.”

AAA to the rescue

AAA will respond to about 700,000 calls for emergency road service nationwide. Please make sure you have water and snacks in your vehicle in case you are unexpectedly delayed on your trip.