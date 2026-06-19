 Rockland's Woodrow Lowder signs to play college basketball - East Idaho News
Chukars

Thu

Boise

10

Chukars

14

Chukars

Wed

Boise

19

Chukars

3

Chukars

Tue

Boise

16

Chukars

17

Chukars

Sat

Chukars

10

Boise

17

Chukars

Jun 11

Chukars

13

Boise

5

Chukars

Jun 10

Chukars

3

Boise

8

Chukars

Jun 9

Chukars

5

Boise

10

Chukars

Jun 5

Ogden

15

Chukars

5

college signing

Rockland’s Woodrow Lowder signs to play college basketball

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Woodrow Lowder college signing
Rockland High School senior Woodrow Lowder signs his national letter of intent to attend and play basketball at Hartnell College. | Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ROCKLAND — After helping bring four state trophies to Rockland High School, including a state championship this year, Woodrow Lowder has signed a letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at the next level.

Lowder signed with Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif., during a ceremony in the school gym Monday, according to his mother, Samantha Lowder.

The guard was named the 1A boys basketball All-State Player of the Year this season after averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.1 assists.

Rockland Woodrow Lowder
Woodrow Lowder shoots a 3-pointer during a Bulldog home game this season. He connected on 55 3’s as a senior. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Lowder scored 16 points before fouling out in the Bulldogs’ state championship game victory over Garden Valley.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION