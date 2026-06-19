Rockland's Woodrow Lowder signs to play college basketball - East Idaho News

Rockland’s Woodrow Lowder signs to play college basketballPublished at
ROCKLAND — After helping bring four state trophies to Rockland High School, including a state championship this year, Woodrow Lowder has signed a letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at the next level.
Lowder signed with Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif., during a ceremony in the school gym Monday, according to his mother, Samantha Lowder.
The guard was named the 1A boys basketball All-State Player of the Year this season after averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.1 assists.
Lowder scored 16 points before fouling out in the Bulldogs’ state championship game victory over Garden Valley.