Rockland's Woodrow Lowder signs to play college basketball - East Idaho News

ROCKLAND — After helping bring four state trophies to Rockland High School, including a state championship this year, Woodrow Lowder has signed a letter of intent to continue his education and basketball career at the next level.

Lowder signed with Hartnell College in Salinas, Calif., during a ceremony in the school gym Monday, according to his mother, Samantha Lowder.

The guard was named the 1A boys basketball All-State Player of the Year this season after averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.1 assists.

Woodrow Lowder shoots a 3-pointer during a Bulldog home game this season. He connected on 55 3’s as a senior. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Lowder scored 16 points before fouling out in the Bulldogs’ state championship game victory over Garden Valley.