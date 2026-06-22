'RuPaul’s Drag Race' contestant coming to Idaho Falls for Pride events - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Mirage, a former contestant on season 16 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is coming to kick it with locals at The Heart events center this weekend.

Sam Rodriguez, who coordinates all LGBTQ+ events at The Heart, told EastIdahoNews.com that they picked Mirage because she was a fan favorite and organizers wanted to bring in someone locals could really get excited for. He said such a big performer coming to the local area helps uplift the LGBTQ+ community in the current political climate.

“Right now we need to dance and party and celebrate more than ever, so it means everything to them to have a giant performer,” Rodriquez said. “They’re not feeling like we’re backing down, that budget cuts mean we only have local queens. No, no, no. We have a giant performer in town.”

“We convinced (Mirage) by saying what if all three days of the weekend are here in Idaho Falls. And she was like ‘Oh, one flight and three bookings — let’s do it,” Rodriguez said.

Mirage will start out her local performances with a sold-out drag show for Idaho Falls Pride on Friday.

On Saturday, she will be at The Heart for a “Neon Pride” event. It will be catered by Club Charley’s of Pocatello and Homestead Pizza and Bowling. VIP doors open at 8 p.m. and general admission doors open at 9 p.m. The show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Then on Sunday, Mirage will be back at The Heart again for a drag brunch event. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. It will be catered by A Street Soup Market. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Rodriquez stressed that buying tickets to Saturday’s and Sunday’s shows not only means seeing Mirage, but also helping local performers.

“Mirage is our headliner, but there are 12 local performers, so you are helping 12 local performers get paid for Pride,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that while the events are open to anyone, they ask that anyone under 18 come with a parent or guardian. The Heart is located at 755 South Capital Avenue, Idaho Falls.