Shooter dead, deputy airlifted to hospital after gunfire exchange in Wyoming - East Idaho News

BAGGS, Wyo. (ABC4) — A shooting situation on state Highway 789, between Interstate 80 and Baggs, Wyoming, forced several road closures and left a deputy hospitalized on Monday.

According to Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, a heavy law enforcement presence responded to a report of shots fired in the Town of Baggs just after 1:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon. They were called in response to a request for assistance from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial information indicated a Carbon County Sheriff’s Deputy had been involved in a gunfight with a suspect, and communication with the deputy had been lost. Deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol responded.

While en route, the responding crews were informed that the Carbon County deputy had been shot and was in the process of receiving emergency medical treatment. The deputy was eventually airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Officials from Moffat County arrived in the area and found the suspect vehicle off the roadway on a two-track road. Carbon County deputies were surrounding the vehicle in positions of cover and containment.

The Northwest Regional and Sweetwater County SWAT teams both responded to the incident. The Northwest Regional SWAT team is comprised of members from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, Steamboat Springs Police Department and Hayden Police Department.

Drones were then deployed to assess the situation and helped officers determine the male suspect was deceased in the vehicle.

The incident is actively being investigated and is being led by Wyoming authorities.

Wyoming Highway Patrol did confirm that none of their troopers were injured, but the public was asked Monday evening to avoid the area during the investigation.

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Monday evening to encourage the community to pray for those involved in the incident.

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest appreciation to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Junction Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol for supporting the injured deputy and his family in Grand Junction. Additional gratitude is expressed for community members and Carbon County residents for their outreach, support, and prayers.

“We would also like to recognize the professionalism, cooperation, and rapid response demonstrated by all agencies involved,” said the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, mentioning the strength of regional partnerships and willingness and commitment from neighboring jurisdictions who responded to the critical incident.