Son saves mother in fire that was possibly arson - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County authorities are investigating whether a trailer home fire was set on purpose.

A home around 3.5 miles west of Blackfoot caught fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday, said Detective Sgt. Devin Trujillo of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. The incident under investigation by the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the local fire marshal.

“Right now, we’re just trying to determine if there is any type of arson that was involved in this,” Trujillo said.

The emergency call alerting authorities to the fire came in around 5:45 a.m.

“At that point, it was just smoke that was rolling out from various locations of the trailer,” Trujillo said.

One woman was inside at the time of the fire.

Before first responders arrived at the home, the woman’s son arrived and got his mother out, also moving some vehicles parked close away from the fire.

When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the back door of the trailer. Then by 6:15 a.m., the fire had spread to multiple sections of the trailer.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:55 a.m. The home appears to have been a total loss, Trujillo said.

The woman received no injuries but was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

The incident is still under investigation, Trujillo said.