Southbound Yellowstone Highway to close at underpass for part of this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The southbound lanes of Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls will close at the Yellowstone Underpass on Tuesday and Wednesday

The closure will Idaho Transportation Department crews to level drains in the roadway, creating a smoother ride for drivers. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

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Motorists in Idaho Falls will detour onto Boulevard, then turn west through the roundabout at Broadway Street to reconnect with the highway. Northbound travel will be unaffected.