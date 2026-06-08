Summertime meals: Here's where students eat free breakfast and lunch - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With children heading into summer break, it can be a time of both relaxation and hunger, as many families rely on the meals schools provide.

But kids don’t have to go hungry this summer. There are plenty of locations across east Idaho where students can get a free lunch each day, courtesy of the federal government.

All the information below was obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals Site Finder website.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen Schools at 382 W. Washington Ave.

This location will offer breakfast from 7:55 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, until June 26.

American Falls

American Falls Alternative Academy at 598 Lincoln Street.

This location will offer breakfast from 7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from July 6-31.

Hillcrest Elementary School at 1045 Bennett Ave.

This location will offer breakfast from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday, until June 11.

J.R. Simplot Elementary School at 820 Tyhee Ave.

This location will offer breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until July 23.

The Vard Medows at Falls Avenue and South Oregon Trail.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 6

William Thomas Middle School at 355 Bannock Ave.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 6

Ammon

Hillview Elementary School at 3075 E. Teton Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Arco

Butte County Middle-High School at 120 S. Water Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 9.

Bear Lake County

A.J. Winters Elementary School at 535 Clay Street in Montpelier.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 9.

Paris Elementary School at 39 S. Fielding Street in Paris.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, until July 2.

Blackfoot

Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School at 50 S. Shilling Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Donald D. Stalker Elementary School at 991 W. Center Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Groveland Elementary School at 375 W. 170 North.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Riverbend Elementary School at 730 E. Walker Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, until June 25.

Chubbuck

Stuart Park at 5161 Stuart Ave.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Downey

Woodland Park at 56 3rd E. Street

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 30.

Idaho Falls

Cloverdale Elementary School at 3999 Greenwillow Lane.

This location will offer breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Compass Academy at 955 Garfield Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 16.

Kate Curley Park at 300 9th Street.

This location will offer lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 30.

Sugar Mill Park at 985 25th East.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

A.H. Bush Elementary School at 380 W. Anderson Street.

This location will offer breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from July 20 through Aug. 6.

Malad

Malad Elementary School at 250 West 400 North.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 25.

Pocatello

Alameda Park at Wayne Avenue and Pine Street.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Caldwell Park at 8th Avenue and East Center Street.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Lower Ross Park at 2750 S. 2nd Ave.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

OK Ward Park at 1400 W. Quinn Road.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Raymond Park at N. Grant Avenue and W. Carson Street

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Syringa Elementary School at 388 E. Griffith.

This location will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Aug. 7.

Preston

Oakwood Elementary School at 525 S. 400 East.

This location will serve lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 23.

Rexburg

Madison Middle School at 575 W. 7th South.

This location will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, until June 26.

Rigby

Hardwood Elementary School at 200 W. 3rd North.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 6

Shelley

Sunrise Elementary School at 200 East Fir Street.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 30.

Soda Springs

Howard E. Thirkill Primary School at 60 E. 4th South.

This location will offer lunch and breakfast for the next day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, until July 5.

Ucon Elementary School at 10841 N 41st Street East.

This location will offer both breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday, until June 25.