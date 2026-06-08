Teen dies a day after high-speed crash in Kootenai County - East Idaho News

ROTHAM — A teenage driver is dead following a single-car crash that happened Saturday in north Idaho.

Idaho State Police say the 16-year-old girl from Rotham was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta north on state Highway 41 “at a high rate of speed” when she lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the roadway and “struck the traffic light support pole at Wyoming Avenue” in Kootenai County.

She was the only person in the vehicle, troopers said, and had to be extricated before she was transported to a nearby hospital. The girl died from her injuries on Sunday.

“The driver was wearing her seat belt,” the ISP news release states. “Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in this collision.”

State police did not release the teenager’s name. The agency said the crash remains under investigation.