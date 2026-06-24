'Tour De Small Towns' Bike Ride is taking place in July - East Idaho News

INKOM (KPVI) — An annual bike ride to see small Idaho towns is coming up.

The ‘Tour De Small Towns’ bike ride will be July 11th, beginning at 6:30 am at Skyline Park in Inkom.

Cyclists can experience southeast Idaho’s nature, scenery and small towns. Riders can choose a route, ranging from 39 miles, 68 miles, 100 miles, or 150 miles.

Routes will start in Inkom and go through other small communities, including Downey and McCammon, and return to Inkom from Malad.

Following the ride, participants can enjoy a ‘post-ride’ party with food and entertainment.

“This area specifically is really a hidden gem for the types of roads that we have to ride bikes on,” says co-director Ali Gorny. “Honestly, the outdoor recreation in this area is amazing, and these roads, when we first put this ride together, Tif and I rode this route, and we’re like, Holy smokes, people should ride this! So then we made a ride and invited others to come play a little bit.”

All the courses are epic. And we go through the Garden Creek Gap, which, for those of you who are familiar with the area, is absolutely gorgeous,” says co-director Tiffani Wilson. “The whole course is gorgeous, but that’s definitely a highlight. And yeah, it’s truly incredible. Probably one of our favorite routes in the area.”

Tickets can be purchased here.