Utah woman accused of killing her father - East Idaho News

WALES, Utah (KSL) — A 43-year-old Sanpete County woman is accused of shooting and killing her father.

Aidan Marisa Woods, of the small town of Wales, was charged Monday in 6th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office was called Friday by a man who claimed his sister, Woods, “had shot her father,” according to a police booking affidavit.

“Aidan told the deputy that the firearm was in a trailer on the property. I later learned that Aidan lived in that trailer. The deceased victim was located in the home on the property with a gunshot wound. The caller filled out a written statement. In that statement, the caller said that Aidan had confessed to him that…’she killed pop,'” the affidavit states.

In Woods’ trailer, deputies found meth, THC products and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

“Detectives later interviewed Aidan at the Sanpete County Jail. During the interview, Aidan said that she had gone into the victim’s home earlier in the morning and retrieved a firearm. She admitted to shooting the victim with a firearm matching the description of the one that I had located in the trailer,” the arresting deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Woods was previously charged with theft of a vehicle, DUI and drug possession on June 9 after police say she was arrested for investigation of impaired driving two days in a row. Police note she was released on bail on June 10.

Neither the name of her deceased father nor a possible motive for the shooting was immediately released.