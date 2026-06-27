Winter weather forecast for parts of east Idaho this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A “strong” cold front moved into eastern Idaho on Saturday, and forecasters say it could mean snow in higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lemhi County beginning Saturday evening. At the same time, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for northern Clark and Fremont counties, extending into West Yellowstone and southern Montana.

Winter Storm Warning

The weather service says heavy, wet snow is expected overnight in areas of Lemhi County above 6,500 feet. The storm warning forecasts “total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 8 to 16 inches across the Anaconda Pintler Mountains.”

The warning advises people to “consider delaying travel across the backcountry and higher elevations.” However, if travel in these areas is “absolutely necessary,” the weather service cautions drivers to take a winter storm kit and a first aid kit along.

Winter Weather Advisory

The Winter Weather Advisory covering the mountainous areas of Clark and Fremont counties also begins at 6 p.m. Saturday but extends until noon on Monday.

“Plan on cold and wet backcountry conditions with a heightened hypothermia risk for those not properly dressed. Wet snow may down trees and block access to forest roadways,” the advisory states.

Periods of wet snow are expected, according to the weather service, with accumulations between 4 and 8 inches forecast for areas above 6,500 feet.

Cooler temperatures and rain

While snow is not in the forecast for most areas south of Rexburg, the vast majority of east Idahoans will also see a change in weather this weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to be 20 degrees cooler than Friday, the weather service says.

“In addition to the cooler air arriving … we will get several rounds of showers and storms tonight (Friday) and Saturday with lingering showers on Sunday. This will bring actual rain to most of East Idaho,” reads a social media post from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

A more detailed forecast of your hometown can be found on the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

Find the latest updates on National Weather Service watches, warnings and advisories at weather.gov/pih.