Woman accused of feeding neighbor’s cat to dogs - East Idaho News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — The article below contain details that may be disturbing to some viewers.

A woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after being accused of killing her neighbor’s cat.

According to court records, Ashley Losey, who is accused of being a part of a long and bitter neighbor dispute, fed her neighbor’s cat to her dogs.

The neighbor, Lindsey Hodges-Hough, tells KRDO13 that the arguments between her and Losey began four years ago, causing her to put cameras around her house.

Hodges-Hough says her 15-year-old son’s cat, Toby, was outside. Arrest records obtained claim Losey is seen on surveillance tossing Toby to her dogs in the backyard.

“I can’t speak upon it. It’s. It’s cruel,” says Hodges-Hough.

Documents go on to say that the cat tried to run after being thrown in the backyard but was chased by the dogs.

Hodges-Hough and her husband tell KRDO13 that they are distraught about the death of their cat.

“There’s other animals in the neighborhood that are, you know, they walk around other paths, other dogs that get out of people’s yards. And this has never happened like this to where somebody just captures some of this animal and then physically gives it to their animals and it utterly,” says Hodges-Hough.

Losey was arrested and faces aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 4 felony charge.