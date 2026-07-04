Officials: Stop using illegal aerial fireworks before more fires ignite - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Office of the Mayor of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Due to extreme fire danger conditions, officials from Bonneville County and the cities of Idaho Falls, Ammon and Iona are calling on residents to stop igniting illegal aerial fireworks, especially in the foothill areas, effective immediately and until further notice.

Fire crews were fighting several fires in the foothills last night, including at least one that threatened nearby homes. Current conditions are dangerously dry. A single spark has the potential to ignite dry vegetation and spread rapidly, putting homes, natural resources, and the lives of residents and first responders at risk.

First responders are already stretched thin with all the special events planned this weekend. Officials are pleading with residents to work together to protect our community, protect our first responders and reduce the change of a wildfire emergency during this high-danger period.

Individuals found in violation of local fireworks ordinances are subject to citation and fines under local ordinances and may be held liable for the costs of any fire suppression efforts and property damage resulting from unlawful fireworks use.

We encourage residents to celebrate safely by attending a public, professionally managed fireworks display.