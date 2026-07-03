Chopstick Cafe sign to glow again as Neon Fest returns - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — For generations of local residents, the Chopstick Cafe was the go-to spot for Chinese food downtown. Soon, that familiar piece of history will shine once again.

As part of Pocatello’s second annual Neon Fest, the restaurant’s iconic neon sign will be relit and permanently installed in historic downtown, marking the latest milestone in the city’s ongoing effort to preserve its vintage neon heritage.

The Chopstick Cafe, originally opened by the Hom family, operated for decades, though not always under Hom ownership. It became one of downtown Pocatello’s best-known restaurants.

While it is unclear exactly when the cafe opened, the Hom family installed the sign in the 1950s. The restaurant closed in 2018.

In addition to its authentic Chinese food that became a town favorite, it became a local landmark thanks to its distinctive neon sign. Although the restaurant closed in 2018, the sign has remained a symbol of the city’s historic streetscape.

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Hosted by Historic Downtown Pocatello’s Relight the Night initiative, the two-day festival celebrates the community’s growing collection of restored neon signs.

Since 2013, the volunteer-led effort, spearheaded by chairman Randy Dixon, has restored many of downtown’s vintage signs, helping preserve an important piece of Pocatello’s history.

“I’ve been working on getting this sign for the past seven years,” Dixon said. “This year’s Neon Fest is going to be exuberant. Members of the Hom family, the original owners of the Chopstick Cafe, will be there to flip the switch.”

Here’s what’s happening

Neon Fest begins Thursday, July 10, with the community invited to watch local artist Nick Hottmann repaint the historic Chief Theater neon sign on the 200 block of North Main Street.

Children ages 8 to 12 can also pick up an “Idaho’s Neon Capital” coloring sheet at participating downtown businesses during the week. One winner will be selected on July 8 to ride in a lift with Hottmann during the Chief Theater relighting ceremony that evening.

The community is invited to gather at the Chief Theater sign, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, for the relighting ceremony before joining guided walking tours highlighting downtown’s restored neon signs and the stories behind them.

Then, on Friday, July 11, the restored Chopstick Cafe sign will be unveiled in its new permanent home on the North Building in the 100 block of South Arthur Avenue.

Beginning at 6 p.m., residents and visitors can gather at Lookout Point for live music by Old School Combo, food trucks and neon-themed giveaways. The Chopstick Cafe sign will officially be relit at 8:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor showing of “The Karate Kid” with free popcorn, cookies and neon drinks.

Signs, signs, everywhere signs

Thanks to Dixon, Pocatello has become known as the Neon Capital of Idaho. The Chopstick Cafe sign is the latest in a growing list of restored downtown landmarks. Dixon has been instrumental in restoring and relighting many of Pocatello’s old neon signs.

Pocatello’s historic Chief Theater was the first sign that Dixon restored, igniting his passion for restoring more of the city’s neon signs. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

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Under Dixon’s leadership over the last decade, the Relight the Night committee has helped bring the Chief Theater, Greyhound, Pocatello High School Indian Head, Paris, Yellowstone Hotel, Fred’s Photo, Rexall Drug, Buster Brown Shoes and Idaho Motel signs back to life.

Dixon said his favorite quote is, “As long as our historic neon signs in Downtown Pocatello shine brightly every night, the history that surrounds them can never be forgotten.”

The Chopstick Cafe sign restoration is being funded in part by a grant from the Idaho Heritage Trust, which is covering half the project’s cost. Fundraising continues for the remaining balance through the Relight the Night campaign.

For more information on this year’s Neon Fest follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook.