Eastern Idaho State Fair's Grand Marshals for 2026 announced - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Long-time contributors to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, Mike and Judy Kirkham, have been named its Grand Marshals for 2026, according to a EISF news release.

On Sept. 5, as recipients of the annual Grand Marshal Honor Award, the Kirkhams will be the honorary ambassadors of the 2026 Eastern Idaho Fair. As part of the honor, the two are to be acknowledged during the fair’s parade down Shilling Street.

“It’s humbling, but it’s a little scary — the thought of being in the car waving at people,” Judy said.

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The couple is known to have never missed a single year of the fair and, between them, have contributed 100 years to its organization. Judy has operated within the antiques department, while her husband took over a position for a friend and later progressed to the position of Parking and Gate Superintendent.

“I told her if she was going to be down there with the antiques for so long, I might as well do something so we could be together,” Mike said.

According to the news release, each year Mike is known to drive and interview an estimated 100 people for the fair and ask them all the same question:

“Why in the world would you want to work at the fair?” His answer, “You don’t do it for the money. You do it for the love of the fair.”

The fair is to be held from Sept. 4 to Sept. 12 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot. The fair is known for its food, entertainment, agriculture, competitions, and as a community-wide celebration.

“After a lifetime spent helping the Eastern Idaho State Fair run smoothly, the 2026 Grand Marshals will finally have a chance to enjoy a well-deserved moment in the spotlight,” the news release stated.