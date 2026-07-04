Fire burning near Ammon foothills - East Idaho News

AMMON — As the community celebrates the Fourth of July with numerous aerial fireworks ringing through the night, a fire has broken out near the Ammon foothills.

According to WatchDuty, a wildfire mapping application, a fire has been reported near South High Willow Lane, and another near East Comish Drive and East 65th South.

WatchDuty watchers report that forward movement of both fires has been stopped, and crews are working on containment.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Bonneville County Fire District 1 and is waiting for more information about the fire.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story once more information becomes available.