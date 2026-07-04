 Gallery: Here are your photos of the Northern Lights - East Idaho News
Photo Gallery

Gallery: Here are your photos of the Northern Lights

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

northern lights 1
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IDAHO FALLS – The Northern lights were visible in the night sky of eastern Idaho Friday night. Take a look.

EastIdahoNews.com users sent us photos. If you have pictures to add to the list, send them to News@EastIdahoNews.com.

northern lights 2
Courtesy photo

northern lights 3
Courtesy photo

northern lights 4
Courtesy photo

Courtesy Antonio Virginio Ferrer
Courtesy Antonio Virginio Ferrer

Bri Hirschi
Courtesy Bri Hirschi

Brittany Sweet
Courtesy Brittany Sweet

Brooke Garrette
Courtesy Brooke Garrette

Cheltzey Newman
Courtesy Cheltzey Newman

Christy Henry
Courtesy Christy Henry

Cindy Krumenacker
Courtesy Cindy Krumenacker

Donna Armstrong Chandler
Courtesy Donna Armstrong Chandler

Drake Peterson
Courtesy Drake Peterson

Heidi Janette
Courtesy Heidi Janette

Irene Giraldo Tavarez
Courtesy Irene Giraldo

Jamie Kidd
Courtesy Jamie Kidd

Jamine Lott
Courtesy Jasmine Lott

Josephine Parkes
Courtesy Josephine Parkes

Kaitlynn Melton Broadhead
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Courtesy Kaitlyn Melton Broadhead

Katie Gates
Courtesy Katie Gates

Kayla Rae McMurtrey
Courtesy Kayla Rae McMurtrey

Lynsey Bean
Courtesy Lynsey Bean

Madison Best
Courtesy Madison Best

Makala Balliett
Courtesy Makala Balliett

Mary Anne Fox
Courtesy Mary Anne Fox

Matthew Lund
Courtesy Matthew Lund

Morgan Wellons
Courtesy Morgan Wellons

Rachel Voss
Courtesy Rachel Voss

Rasha Abo Alrob
Courtesy Rasho Abo Alrob

Rose Whitman
Courtesy Rose Whitman

Ryan Lloyd
Courtesy Ryan Lloyd

Sherry Hill Young
Courtesy Sherry Hill Young

Tiara Mickelsen
Courtesy Tiara Mickelsen

Victoria Neddo
Courtesy Victoria Neddo

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