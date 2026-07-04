Gallery: Here are your photos of the Northern Lights - East Idaho News

Gallery: Here are your photos of the Northern LightsPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – The Northern lights were visible in the night sky of eastern Idaho Friday night. Take a look.
EastIdahoNews.com users sent us photos. If you have pictures to add to the list, send them to News@EastIdahoNews.com.
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