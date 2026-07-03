Idaho man assaulted girls at Roaring Springs. A judge just sentenced him - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A 40-year-old Boise man who entered an Alford plea to charges of sexual battery of a minor at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian last summer was sentenced to prison time Thursday, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fourth District Judge Lynn Norton sentenced Bo Gene Crisp to 25 years, with the possibility of parole after three. He must also register as a sex offender.

In May, Crisp entered an Alford plea, which carries the same weight as a guilty plea but does not require a defendant to admit guilt, only that there’s enough evidence to convict them, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting.

Meridian police were called to Roaring Springs on June 13, 2025, after multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted in the wave pool, officials said. Crisp’s behavior was observed by other swimmers, park guests, employees and even his own friend, the release said.

Crisp, who was later identified by at least two of the victims, was reaching under the water in the wave pool to grab young females’ buttocks. A total of 14 victims were identified using surveillance footage, police said.

“What you have done will have a lasting impact on these victims, both now and as they grow and mature,” Norton told Crisp at his sentencing. “(There’s) no way they can escape the memories of these traumatic events.”