Looking Back: A mysterious fire, a 'flying saucer,' and a body is recovered from Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of July 6 to July 12 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

POCATELLO — A “small boy” was mistakenly blamed for a small fire that started, the Pocatello Tribune reported on July 8, 1924.

Minnie Howard was doing some “gasoline cleaning” in a “double-bottomed container.” She noticed a leak in the container and put it inside a galvanized tub on the back porch. Then she went on with her work.

The sun’s rays beat down on the back porch, heating the tub and vaporizing and igniting the gasoline, which had leaked into the space between the bottoms of the containers. A spontaneous combustion then started the small blaze.

When Howard was told there was a fire, she went to see what was going on. A boy — it’s unclear whether it was Howard’s son — was attempting to extinguish the flames with water. However, Howard thought the boy had become “reckless with matches” and was to blame for the fire.

Howard reportedly spanked the boy before Fire Chief Canfield showed up and “made a correct report.”

1926-1950

TWIN FALLS — Army officers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police officers were investigating a report of a “flying saucer” landing in a Twin Falls yard, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on July 11, 1947.

The object reportedly landed around 2:30 a.m. in the yard of Mrs. T.H. Thompson, of Twin Falls, and was found by a neighbor named Mrs. F.W. Easterbrooks.

Easterbrooks said she heard a thudding noise and went and checked her yard. She didn’t find anything but happened to look into the Thompson yard, where she claimed to have seen a “saucer.”

She told the local police department what she had seen. Officers summoned the FBI and Army intelligence officers to investigate.

The object was described as about 30.5 inches in diameter and about four inches thick in the center. The Post Register said it resembled two band cymbals placed together with two domes on each side.

“The top disc is brass-colored and has a frosted plexiglass dome with three tubes, similar to those used in radios, inside the dome,” the article states. “The underside is of stainless steel or nickel plate appearance and has a dome apparently made of steel.”

The domes were reportedly attached to the discs by bolts. On the top side near the edge was a “wire-like projection” with a device on the end described as similar to an electromagnetic coil.

Three other spots on the top side appeared to have had the same projections but were “either burned or broken off.”

“There is no visible means of locomotion or ‘flyability’ except to have been projected into the air much the same as a ‘clay pigeon’ is projected in a skeet shooting match,” the article reads.

The article continues: “All officers are remaining silent until further investigation proves or disproves the possibility of a prank.”

1951-1975

ISLAND PARK — The body of a well-known Boise physician who drowned while fishing in Henrys Lake was recovered, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on July 11, 1951.

Dr. A.J. Coates had been on the lake and apparently drowned when a sudden storm overturned a rowboat near Staley Springs, at the northwestern section of the lake.

His body was recovered after it appeared on the surface of the lake in almost the exact spot where the tragedy occurred.

Coates’ body was recovered by two men who were patrolling the lake in search of his body. The body was taken to Edwards’ Lodge near Staley Springs until it could be taken to St. Anthony. From there, it was flown to Boise.

John Palat, 33, a Boise banker, also died. He reportedly died from “exposure and exertion” after he was taken to shore. John Phillips, 42, a Boise painting contractor, clung to the boat until help arrived.

1976-2000

BURLEY — A 19-year-old Burley man was facing three counts of arson for three fires started in Cassia and Minidoka counties, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on July 11, 1976.

Dale Dalley was being held in the Minidoka County Jail. His bail was set at $35,000.

The fires destroyed the Emerson Grange, severely damaged the Claremont Grange Hall, and burned the central section of the Unity Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Jerry Legman set bond at $25,000 on one count of arson, and Cassia County Magistrate Judge Roy Holloway set bond at $10,000 on two counts.

The church fire was discovered by South Idaho Press reporter Arvetta Savage while she was going from the Emerson fire to the Claremont fire around 3 a.m.

Burley fireman Cal Sterling fought the Claremont blaze alone while firefighters were at the other fires.

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