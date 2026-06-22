Looking back: Bee stings man in eye while he's driving; search called off after missing person is seen 'alive and well' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of June 22 to June 28 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

SALMON — A boy miraculously survived after accidentally shooting himself, the Salmon Herald reported on June 25, 1919.

It’s not clear how old the boy was or what his first name was but he was the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Steele, of Salmon.

The boy had taken off on his horse with a rifle to go to a creek. On his way there, he saw a coyote. He got off the horse to kill the coyote but as he grabbed his gun, he accidentally fired it. The bullet entered in his side and went into his ribs.

He was alone and too weak to get onto his horse so he spent the night in the hills. Luckily, the wound didn’t bleed too much and the next morning, he got back on his horse and rode to get help.

The boy was taken to a doctor’s office where the doctor said the boy would be okay.

“Such an accident might have proven fatal if the bullet had struck an inch higher,” the article reads.

1926-1950

ST. ANTHONY — A 12-year-old boy died after being ran over by the wheels of a wagon, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on June 22, 1933.

The boy’s name was not published in the article but he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Crawford. The accident happened on the Crawford ranch which was about eight miles northeast of St. Anthony.

The boy was driving a team of horses hitched to a wagon when the horses became frightened and ran away. In the process of running away, the boy was thrown under the wheels of the wagon. The wagon passed over him, breaking his back and right leg and injuring his hip.

The boy’s father put him on a trailer that was pulled by a team of horses and they drove for three miles. They then met Leonard Kingsford, county clerk, who drove them in his car the rest of the way to a local hospital.

The boy lived for four hours after the accident but died shortly after reaching the hospital.

1951-1975

IDAHO FALLS — A bee stung a man while he was driving and caused him to crash his vehicle, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on June 23, 1954.

Clarence Kingsley, 59, of Iowa, was driving on a local highway at 12:25 p.m. when a bee darted through his open car window and stung him in his eye.

Kingsley lost control of his car and swerved into an irrigation ditch.

He was treated at the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital for knee lacerations and then released. The front of his car had about $600 worth of damage.

1976-2000

ST. ANTHONY — A search was called off for an Idaho Falls man after he was reportedly seen “alive and well,” the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on June 23, 1977.

Jimmy Warren, 26, was originally believed to have drowned in the Fall River. Warren was reported missing Sunday morning by Brad Christiansen when he failed to meet Christiansen to go fishing near the Ashton Bridge.

Authorities combed the area near the bridge, above and below the water, for Warren’s body. They speculated it might have washed into the murky waters of the Ashton Reservoir when no body was found upstream.

However, information was later received that the “victim” did not drown and had been seen in Jackson, Wyoming.

A spokesman for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts were suspended in light of the latest development.

The spokesman said it was not immediately clear why Warren failed to keep his fishing trip appointment.