Man rescued from burning McCammon home, air lifted to hospital - East Idaho News

McCAMMON — A quick response by a Bannock County sheriff’s deputy and a local resident helped save a man’s life during a residential fire in McCammon Thursday night.

According to county officials, on the evening of July 2, emergency dispatchers received a distress call from a male homeowner reporting that his mobile home near U.S. Highway 91 and Dixon Road was on fire. The caller said he and his dogs were trapped in a rear bedroom of the burning home.

A Bannock County sheriff’s deputy arrived shortly after the call. Working quickly with a neighbor, the deputy and the neighbor reached the trapped homeowner and pulled him safely from the residence.

A neighbor who witnessed the incident told EastIdahoNews.com that the medical helicopter landed in their pasture and that a wall of the mobile home had to be removed to rescue the man from the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to a trailer house fire in McCammon Thursday evening, where a man and his dogs were trapped inside the home. | Courtesy photo

The homeowner was then airlifted by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Officials believe the resident’s dogs safely escaped the home during the incident.

The mobile home is considered a complete loss.

Neither the responding deputy nor the neighbor was injured during the rescue.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office extended its gratitude to the neighbor who stepped in to assist, as well as the Inkom Fire Department, McCammon Fire Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue for their quick response.