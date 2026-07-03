Russell Dickerson to perform tonight in Rexburg. Here's how to get tickets. - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Country star Russell Dickerson is set to take the stage at Madison Bobcat Stadium Friday night followed by a drone light show and fireworks extravaganza.

The community celebration is meant to bring residents and visitors together for an evening of live music, connection, and celebration to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“America 250 is an opportunity to reflect on our shared history and celebrate the future of our community,” Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said in a news release. “We’re excited to host an event that brings people together in a meaningful and memorable way.”

Dickerson’s music has been streamed over three billion times and he’s known for hits like “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” and “She Likes It.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets and event information can be found here.