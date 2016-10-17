Weather Sponsor
Transgender woman pleads guilty to videotaping teen in Target dressing room

Idaho Falls

6  Updated at 6:10 pm, October 17th, 2016 By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Sean Patrick Smith | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — A transgender woman pleaded guilty to one felony count of video voyeurism Monday and admitted to filming a teenage girl undressing in a Target fitting room.

Shauna Patricia Smith, 46, whose legal name is Sean Patrick Smith, was originally scheduled for a jury trial later this month. But Smith appeared before District Judge Joel Tingey in a Bonneville County courtroom Monday and unexpectedly entered the guilty plea.

Smith did not enter into a plea agreement so both county prosecutors and Smith’s attorney are free to argue a potential sentence.

Smith was arrested in July after deputies were called to a disturbance at Target on 25th East in Ammon.

A witness reported that a man, dressed in women’s clothing, had entered a fitting room in the store. The section of the dressing room in the Idaho Falls Target is clearly marked as for women.

Court records show the suspect, later identified as Smith, was seen videotaping a teenager in a stall next to him while she was trying on swimwear.

“The victim’s mother confronted the suspect, who immediately fled on foot. Both (the victim and victim’s mother) described the suspect as a white male who was wearing a dress and a blonde wig. A witness observed the suspect get into a vehicle and leave the area,” court documents state.

A Bonneville County detective tracked down and interviewed Smith, “who eventually admitted that she had made videos in the past of women undressing. The defendant told (the detective) that she makes these videos for the ‘same reason men go online to look at pornography,’” court documents state.

Tingey ordered a pre-sentence investigation before Smith is sentenced in November. He faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

  • Iceman1315

    Buffalo BIll?

  • McDonkulous

    Eyes rolling, heavy sigh. “HE”. “He” said, not “she” “HE”. Stop cramming this kind of liberal crap down our throats! I thought East Idaho News was different, apparently you guys are just as caught up in this political correctness as all the other media outlets are Sad.

  • Leslie Gray

    Where’s the proof that this person is actually transgender? Merely putting on a dress and wig for nefarious purposes does not make that person transgender. It figures though that Idaho would choose to misidentify a man as transgender as a smear tactic to drive hysteria.

    • SMANDY

      I think we can only go by the information provided and in this case the suspect’s roommate indicated to a police officer that the suspect identifies as transgender. You can see the affidavit here: http://assets.eastidahonews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/13132732/state-of-idaho-vs-smith-affadavit.pdf. This reporter was just trying to honor the identification provided to the police officer. If Shauna Smith truly is transgender and this news reporter instead identified her as man wearing a wig they would have been criticized for not recognizing Shauna Smith’s chosen identity. I mean, can we give these poor reporters a break! Where is the proof that she is not transgender? Where is the proof that this is a smear tactic perpetuated by Idaho?? But let me just add– I am not saying she did this because she is transgender. Anyone who takes video of a teenager in a dressing room has nefarious purposes.

    • Aiyanna vanessa

      That guy is the typical heterosexual cross dressing pervs. And those same cross dressing pedophiles use transgender to smear us as them. Who is this guy? Why haven’t I heard this on the news. For all I know they could have plotted this twisted crime to keep bigots believing that trans are monsters like they are…

  • Aiyanna vanessa

    That guy is not a transgender woman. That’s the typical heterosexual cross dressing perv.

