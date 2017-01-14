Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

Local

0  Updated at 5:44 pm, January 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Idaho Falls Police respond to a shooting on St. Clair Rd. Saturday night. | Photo courtesy Larry Brittell

IDAHO FALLS — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Idaho Falls Police.

Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com officers responded to a shots fired call at the Meadowood Apartments on the 2700 block of St. Clair Rd. around 5 p.m.

One man died after being shot during an altercation, according to Hansen. The alleged shooter has been taken into custody.

Photo courtesy Larry Brittell

Names and ages of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is the second fatal shooting Idaho Falls Police have investigated in less than a week. One man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment on the 200 block of Moonlite Drive. Investigators say he may have been shot in self-defense.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on tonight’s shooting.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Idaho Falls vs. Skyline basketball game moved due to leaking roof

9 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Man shot, killed inside Idaho Falls apartment

8 Jan 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Jakers Bar and Grill coming to Pocatello

12 Jan 2017

Magdala Louissaint, KPVI

City of Idaho Falls lift snow removal parking restrictions

14 Jan 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 