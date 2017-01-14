Man killed, person in custody following Idaho Falls shooting

Updated at 5:44 pm, January 14th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Saturday evening, according to Idaho Falls Police.

Police spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen tells EastIdahoNews.com officers responded to a shots fired call at the Meadowood Apartments on the 2700 block of St. Clair Rd. around 5 p.m.

One man died after being shot during an altercation, according to Hansen. The alleged shooter has been taken into custody.

Photo courtesy Larry Brittell

Names and ages of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is the second fatal shooting Idaho Falls Police have investigated in less than a week. One man was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment on the 200 block of Moonlite Drive. Investigators say he may have been shot in self-defense.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on tonight’s shooting.