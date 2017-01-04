Weather Sponsor
Several school districts close due to winter storm warning

0  Updated at 7:33 am, January 4th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Much of southeastern Idaho is now under winter weather or winter storm advisories until about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Bear Lake, Franklin, Oneida, Power, Cassia and Minidoka counties.

Some 2 to 3 inches of snow are expected to fall in the area with northeastern winds of 15 to 20 mph, which is expected to cause blowing snow. A wind chill warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday with winds chills of minus 20 to minus 30 degrees.

NWS officials advise of a high risk of frost bite and hypothermia when appropriate precautions are not taken. There is also a high stress level for livestock and pets left outdoors.

As a result of the weather a number of schools districts in the area have canceled classes Wednesday including — Marsh Valley School District 21, Aberdeen School District 58, Grace School District 148, Minidoka School District 331, North Gem School District 149 and Bear Lake School District 33, according to KPVI.

Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and parts of Bonneville County are under a winter weather advisory. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with higher elevations receiving more snow.

Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Teton, Butte and Lemhi counties are under a wind chill advisory between 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Wind chill values are expected between minus 20 and minus 30 degrees.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

