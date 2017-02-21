Cargo box falls off semi-truck on U.S. 20 near Rexburg

REXBURG — A large cargo box fell from the bed of a semi-truck and landed on the side of the road on Tuesday morning.
Madison County Sheriff dispatchers said the box fell off the semi-truck around 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 20 near exit 333.
Dispatchers said the semi-truck and its trailer were not overturned and the only thing that sustained damage was the cargo box.
The Rexburg Police Department at the scene. No injuries have been reported. It is unclear if other vehicles were involved in the accident.
EastIdahoNews.com will update as more information becomes available.
