Rexburg teen admits to shooting cat with arrow

Updated at 11:52 am, March 16th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A Rexburg family who found their cat struck with an arrow Tuesday night says they now know who did it.

Laurie and Gregg Hardy were going door-to-door in their neighborhood Wednesday when a teenage boy admitted to shooting their cat Vador.

Laurie said the boy’s father had an inclination it was his son.

“He had seen one of the news stories online and he had a feeling that it was his son,” Laurie tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The father and son were getting ready to visit the Hardy’s home when they saw the family walking in the neighborhood.

“They were very kind and apologetic about it and the kid is paying off all of the medical bills,” Laurie said.

The teenager told the Hardy’s he accidentally shot the cat. The family discovered Vador in their garage with a crossbow arrow that went through his front right leg.

Vador was taken to the Upper Valley Veterinary Clinic and is now recovering at home. Veterinarians say it could take up to six weeks until he is fully healed.

Laurie said the boy apologized to the entire family and, because he is being cooperative, they aren’t going to press charges.

“I told him that he needs to come up and see the cat. That way he can see the damage that he caused,” Laurie said. “We’re happy that we were able to find out who did it so fast and I don’t think we would have been able to without EastIdahoNews.com.”