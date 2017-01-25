Idaho Falls Black Bear Diner ribbon cutting scheduled

Updated at 12:30 pm, January 25th, 2017 By: Paul Menser, Bizmojo Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a ribbon cutting for the new Black Bear Diner, 1610 E. 17th St., on Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Located in the Hall Park Shopping Center, this is another project of Venture One Properties’. It has been in the works since August, when the Idaho Falls Building Department issued at commercial remodel permit.

The space had been vacant since Rusio’s closed in 2015, but Venture One’s Shane Murphy announced in May he had lined up Black Bear, a company based in Redding, Calif., which was already active in Boise, Twin Falls and Chubbuck.



The chain dates back to 1994 in Mount Shasta, Calif., when it was founded by Bob and Laurie Manley with help from Bruce Dean. The franchise has grown to more than 76 locations in eight western states. Black Bear Diner was recognized in 2015 by Franchise Times as one of the smartest growing brands.

Black Bear features a rustic motif with “over-the-top bear paraphernalia”. Every restaurant is decorated with a 12-foot-tall black bear carving by artist Ray Schulz. Additional murals and artwork are created for each restaurant by Steve and Gary Fitzgerald and Colleen Mitchell-Veyna.

The menu format mimics an old newspaper titled, “The Black Bear Gazette,” with articles on the front page. It offers family meals such as breakfast, burgers, salads, and shakes. Pies, bread and cobblers are prepared on site.

For a full menu and additional information, visit blackbeardiner.com.

