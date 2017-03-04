East Idaho Eats: Find a piece of Italy at Buddy’s Italian Restaurant

Updated at 11:27 am, March 4th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Buddy’s Italian Restaurant Address: 626 E Lewis St, Pocatello Hours: Monday thru Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Phone: (208) 233-1172

POCATELLO — Locals have hyped Buddy’s Italian Restaurant for years and for good reason.

Owner Steve Piper says the restaurant prides itself on quality service and consistently great tasting food.

“We make our own spaghetti sauces, pizza sauces, pizza dough and sausage — everything is homemade here,” Piper says.

Buddy’s has been going strong since February 1961 with Piper beginning his journey at the restaurant in 1970. Locals say Buddy’s has been around long enough to be considered a town landmark, and a must try if your passing through Pocatello.

What’s for dinner?

Italian-style spaghetti and meatballs: A classic dish at Buddy’s. The spaghetti is topped with house-made spaghetti sauce, which is crafted with three meats: beef, chicken and pork. It comes with giant meatballs made from Buddy’s famous sausage blend.

On the side?

Buddy’s salad: Lettuce mixed with a secret vinaigrette recipe topped with blue cheese. One of Buddy’s most popular menu items that is sure to give any customer “Buddy’s breath.”

Garlic Bread with Cheese: Buddy’s signature Italian garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese on top.

What’s dessert?

Caramello: An Italian caramel tasting dessert topped with whipped cream and almonds. Piper also recommends eating it with vanilla ice cream in the Carmello sundae.