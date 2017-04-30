East Idaho Eats: Drive in or dine in at Rupe’s Burgers

0

Updated at 11:45 am, April 30th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

Rupe’s Burgers Address: 302 NE Main St, Blackfoot Phone: (208) 785-5710 Hours: Monday thru Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Closed Sunday

BLACKFOOT — A beloved local burger joint is very close to reaching a big milestone.

Rupe’s Burgers will celebrate its 30th anniversary on June 5. The burger joint has had customers flocking to its drive in, or dine in for years and years.

Owner Kevin Rupe’s father, Vaughn Rupe started the restaurant business as an A&W All American Food in 1962.

He ran that until 1978 before he decided to sell it. But it wasn’t long until the restaurant was back into the Rupe family’s possession.

“They couldn’t make a go (at) it. My dad carried the contract and he got it back. At that time I wasn’t really doing anything so I thought, ‘Well I’ll give it a shot,'” Kevin Rupe said.

When the Rupe family took the eatery back, they changed the name to Rupe’s Burgers. The restaurant continued to offer burgers, but the Rupe family made it their own with original recipes.

They also created a unique decor — all of the walls at Rupe’s are covered with sports memorabilia.

“Our restaurant is decorated with a lot of local motifs. We back a lot of the schools here in town, in fact all over Bingham County,” Rupe said.

Rupe said back in the day they had an outside carhop service for 16 cars.

“We had a counter inside that would sit about eight people. That was it — a little square building,” Rupe said.

When the restaurant was remodeled it increased from 16 to 20 car spots and expanded its dining area fit more people.

Rupe’s serves burgers, fries, house specialties like steak or shrimp, and over 22 varieties of milkshakes.

WHAT TO TRY:

The All American Burger: It’s a quarter pound burger with, Swiss cheese, American cheese and Canadian bacon. This is Rupe’s best selling burger.

Chicken Strips: Even though the restaurant is known for it’s burgers, it makes killer chicken strips as well. This meal comes with crispy chicken strips, fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Any milkshake: Customize your own shake. Choose from flavors like huckleberry, marshmallow, mint, caramel, pineapple, pina colada, or hot fudge.