Rigby High students greeted with touching display of support following tragedies

RIGBY — Students at Rigby High School arriving for class Friday morning were greeted with a touching display of support following two recent tragedies.
Idaho Falls High School students covered the main entrance, hallways and bathroom walls of Rigby High with hundreds of supportive messages written on Post-It notes.
The act of kindness comes just days after a Rigby High School student committed suicide and another student attempted suicide.
A parent, who asked not to be named, contacted EastIdahoNews.com and said she was “overwhelmed with gratitude” when she entered the school this morning and saw the messages. Many students and employees were moved to tears.
Some of the notes read:
“Hold on beautiful. You’ve got this.”
“We love you. IFHS.”
“Life will never be dull with you.”
“Spread love as thick as you apply Nutella.”
“IFHS loves you.”
“You are not alone. We have your back.”
“Idaho Falls High loves you more than you know.”
It’s unclear who came up with the idea to post the notes but, as one student said to EastIdahoNews.com, it’s “one of the nicest things I’ve ever seen. Please thank Idaho Falls High School.”
Jeff McAdam, KSTU
Lacey Darrow, KIVI
Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com
Michael Sevren, KIVI