Blackfoot business owner sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

Updated at 2:01 pm, May 11th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

WASHINGTON – A Blackfoot small business owner was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for filing false tax returns, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. for the District of Idaho.

According to documents filed with the court, from approximately 2009 through 2012, Jonathan Peirsol, 42, of Pocatello, Idaho, prepared false individual income tax returns under the name JJ Accounting Inc. Peirsol falsified returns without his clients’ knowledge or consent by adding items such as medical and education expenses. For some of the returns, Peirsol also diverted — without his clients’ knowledge — portions of the refunds sent by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), arranging for these to be deposited into a bank account controlled by him. Peirsol also failed to report on his personal tax returns the fees he earned from his tax preparation business.

In addition to the term of prison imposed, Peirsol was ordered to serve one year of supervised release and to pay $62,441 in restitution to the IRS. Peirsol pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return in March. In addition to running JJ Accounting, Peirsol owns and operates J&J Chemical Inc., a janitorial chemical supply company in Blackfoot.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Goldberg and Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez thanked special agents of IRS–Criminal Investigation, who conducted the investigation, and Trial Attorneys Lori A. Hendrickson and Kathleen M. Barry of the Tax Division, who prosecuted the case.

Additional information about the Tax Division and its enforcement efforts may be found on the division’s website.