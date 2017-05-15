New football coach named for Rigby High School

Updated at 3:35 pm, May 15th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

RIGBY — Armando Gonzalez has been named head football coach for Rigby High School. On Monday, May 15, members of the Board of Trustees unanimously approved the recommendation from a hiring committee composed of patrons, parents and staff.

Gonzalez has been an athletic director for nine years and a football coach for 24 years. He is currently a teacher and athletic director at San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California. His football career highlights include assistant football coach at Dana Hills High School, head football coach at Dos Pueblos High School, assistant football coach at Los Angeles Valley College and assistant football coach at Cal State Northridge.

Gonzalez holds a masters degree in Leadership Studies, as well as a teaching degree in social studies and government. Superintendent Lisa Sherick looks forward to Gonzalez joining the school district.

“We know that his accomplishments on the field and in the classroom are many, and we look forward to benefitting from his leadership skills in our community,” Sherick said in a news release. “He believes in creating a culture of trust, integrity and community.

Gonzalez is looking forward to moving to a rural community and has made many visits to Idaho and the Northwest.

“Rigby is a growing community with much to be proud of and I am excited to get started,” he said. “Everyone I have spoken with has given me a warm welcome and it confirms my decision to make the move to Idaho. The football program is in a good place and I commend Coach Waite and his staff for putting Rigby in a position to compete at the 5A level. We will pick up where he left off.”

Gonzalez will also be teaching social studies at Rigby High School.

A public meet and greet will be scheduled at Rigby High School during the week of May 22-26 when he plans to visit the school and area.