Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Search for missing woman near Rose Pond in Blackfoot

Local

0  Updated at 12:14 pm, May 12th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Bingham County deputies block the Rose Pond area as they search for a missing person Friday. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — Authorities are searching the Rose Pond area for a missing person.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says Kelley Haney has not been heard from since 3 p.m. on Thursday, but her vehicle was found in the area.

Deputies have blocked off Archery Range Road leading to the pond. Family members, sheriff’s deputies, and search and rescue personnel are searching the pond and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the Haney is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 785-1234.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and will report more details when they become available.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Local Boy Scout council to lose 30 percent of members following LDS Church decision

11 May 2017

Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

WEATHER & ROADS: Flood watch issued in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties

9 May 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Fiddle contest to be held at ISU

4 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Blackfoot business owner sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

11 May 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 