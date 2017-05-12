Search for missing woman near Rose Pond in Blackfoot

Updated at 12:14 pm, May 12th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT — Authorities are searching the Rose Pond area for a missing person.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office says Kelley Haney has not been heard from since 3 p.m. on Thursday, but her vehicle was found in the area.

Deputies have blocked off Archery Range Road leading to the pond. Family members, sheriff’s deputies, and search and rescue personnel are searching the pond and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the Haney is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 785-1234.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and will report more details when they become available.