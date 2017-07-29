East Idaho Eats: Los Locos Churreria serving a spin on a favorite Mexican treat

REXBURG — Los Locos Churreria is one of the newest places to eat in the Upper Valley and locals and college kids can’t seem to get enough of it. The shop puts a new spin on a classic Mexican treat — Churros with a creamy filling.
The flavors are inspired by Mexican cities. For instance, the caramel flavored churro Celaya, is named after a Mexican city where caramel is produced.
The churro has been serving its $2 treats since December.
Check out the restaurant in the video above.
