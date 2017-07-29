Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

East Idaho Eats: Los Locos Churreria serving a spin on a favorite Mexican treat

East Idaho Eats

0  Updated at 1:51 pm, July 29th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Los Locos Churreria

Address:155 W Main St #5, Rexburg

Hours:

Monday thru Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

REXBURG — Los Locos Churreria is one of the newest places to eat in the Upper Valley and locals and college kids can’t seem to get enough of it. The shop puts a new spin on a classic Mexican treat — Churros with a creamy filling.

The flavors are inspired by Mexican cities. For instance, the caramel flavored churro Celaya, is named after a Mexican city where caramel is produced.

The churro has been serving its $2 treats since December.

Check out the restaurant in the video above.

RELATED: Get tasty churros, hot chocolate in Rexburg

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

East Idaho Eats: Los Locos Churreria serving a spin on a favorite Mexican treat

29 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

‘Mudders’ gearing up for Blackfoot truck event

28 Jul 2017

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello Police Chief: Officer misspoke in video, charges will not be dropped

24 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

55 east Idaho criminals prosecuted under new program

26 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 