East Idaho Eats: Los Locos Churreria serving a spin on a favorite Mexican treat

Updated at 1:51 pm, July 29th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Los Locos Churreria Address:155 W Main St #5, Rexburg Hours: Monday thru Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

REXBURG — Los Locos Churreria is one of the newest places to eat in the Upper Valley and locals and college kids can’t seem to get enough of it. The shop puts a new spin on a classic Mexican treat — Churros with a creamy filling.

The flavors are inspired by Mexican cities. For instance, the caramel flavored churro Celaya, is named after a Mexican city where caramel is produced.

The churro has been serving its $2 treats since December.

