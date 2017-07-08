Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

The opioid crisis is draining America of jobs

Health & Fitness

3  Updated at 2:36 pm, July 8th, 2017 By: Patrick Gillespie, CNN
Share This Story

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — The opioid epidemic has crippled communities across the United States, spurred a public health crisis, and is responsible for nearly 100 overdose deaths each day.

Opioid abuse is also hurting America’s job market.

Use of opioids has become a key factor in why “prime age” workers, mostly men, are unable or unwilling to find work, according to a new report by Goldman Sachs.

A declining share of adult Americans are working or looking for work, according to Labor Department data. The trend has been a persistent weak spot for American jobs. The latest government report on jobs is due on Friday.

A shrinking labor force — compared to the overall adult population — tends to hold back growth for the economy and wages, both of which have grown anemically in recent years.

The labor market participation rate for American men between the ages of 25 and 54 has fallen 10% since its peak in 1954. It currently stands at 88.4%, slightly higher than an all-time low of 87.9% in 2014.

In addition to opioid abuse, factors such as technology, an aging population and globalization, have also contributed to the declining participation of working age adults in the labor market.

But the ballooning use of opioids — whether as prescription drugs or heroin — is preventing many workers from coming back into the job market, economists argue.

“The opioid epidemic is intertwined with the story of declining prime-age participation, especially for men,” says Goldman economist David Mericle. The crisis has created “significant costs both to employers and the public sector.”

Goldman’s report, which was published Thursday, joins a growing body of research about the economic impact of the opioid crisis.

About 1.8 million workers were out of the labor force for “other” reasons at the beginning of this year, meaning they were not retired, in school, disabled or taking care of a loved one, according to Atlanta Federal Reserve data.

Of those people, nearly half — roughly 881,000 workers — said in a survey that they had taken an opioid the day before, according to a study published last year by former White House economist Alan Krueger.

The concern is that technology and globalization, which have led to the elimination of jobs for millions of low-skill workers, is creating a snowball effect of unemployment. Workers turn to drugs and then find themselves unemployable, or unable to maintain work, because of their substance abuse.

Rising deaths due to opioid overdoses among middle-age Americans may be a result of “a long-term process of decline … rooted in the steady deterioration in job opportunities for people with low education,” Princeton economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton reported in a study published in March.

Even for unemployed Americans actively looking for a job, opioid use has become a barrier.

The Federal Reserve found in its survey of businesses in May that employers were having a tough time filling low-skill positions. One reason: The applicants didn’t have the minimum job skills.

The other: They couldn’t pass a drug test.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

  • David

    AB

  • David

    Sorry Texas that was ment for Joe

  • David

    Daniel Radcliffe
    Alec Baldwin
    Demi Moore
    Glen Beck
    Owen Wilson
    Kelsey Grammar
    Carrie Fisher
    Eric Clapton

    Charles Dickens
    Ernest Hemingway
    Marilyn Monroe
    Robert Downey JR
    Ulysses S Grant
    Stephen King
    Winston Churchill

    I could go on forever, that is a lost of berry succesull addicts in recovery and a few that never got help. Each an every one of them has done more and given more than you probably have (and with your attitude, ever will).
    I have had the privilege to know many addicts, some got help and some didn’t. Butbwithin each one of them there was a heart wrenching story, a butt load of un tapped potential, and a loving and caring person in their own way. If you understood anything about addiction then perhaps then would change your tone. I know addicts with over 40 years of being clean, and it is still a struggle for them to stay clean, they have gotten really good at it but the disease of addiction never goes away for those that are truly addicts.
    Also, I’m willing to bet your an addict also. If you shove your face full of processed food, sugars and corn syrup, watch to much tv, or believe in fairy tales, then you to are an addict. Perhaps we should put poison in your wholly water, or the soda that you pound back religiously?
    Addicts sent the problem, hatred is the problem. Your lack of understanding and caring is far worse than an addict continuing to use. They have a disease, your just a jerk.

Images in the news
Related Stories
 