Police seek missing Utah man after vehicle found ‘under suspicious circumstances’

Updated at 5:13 pm, July 28th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

American Fork police said Paul Heiner Swenson, 30, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at his home after he took his family’s black 2016 BMW X6 four-door sedan to leave for an appointment in Salt Lake County. Police said it is possible he was suffering from a medical condition when he left.

His family was able to determine Swenson was in the area of 4700 South and 900 East in Murray at one point Thursday night, but Swenson’s cellphone has been turned off and he has not been heard from since, police said.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied “under suspicious circumstances” near Parkview Elementary, 970 Emery St., in Salt Lake City. Police did not specify what those circumstances were.

Swenson is described as 6-feet tall and 190 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. His hair is short on the sides and longer on the top, police said. He was last seen wearing a heather-gray short sleeve shirt, black jean pants and black Converse shoes. He has a half-sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information on Swenson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Utah Valley Dispatch at (801) 794-3970.

