District 32 incumbents Stephanie Mickelsen and Erin Bingham defeat challengers in primary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen and Rep. Erin Bingham, both incumbents, have secured enough votes to defeat their challengers in the May Republican primary.

Mickelsen received 3,705 votes (57.21%) for District 32 Seat A, whereas challenger Kelly Golden received 2,771 votes (42.79%).

“This was a hard-fought campaign, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to return to the legislature and stand up for Bonneville County,” Mickelsen said. “I have the best supporters and voters in the State, and I’m thankful for all those who showed up and exercised their civic duty. It’s a beautiful thing to live in a country where we get to elect our leaders, and on nights like this, we’d all be wise to pause and remember those who sacrificed to give us this privilege.”

Golden told EastIdahoNews.com earlier in the day that she and her team left everything they had in the field and looked forward to seeing how the hand of providence would lead the night.

Over in the race for District 32 Seat B, Bingham got 3,673 of the votes (57.79%) while candidate Brian McKellar got 2,683 votes (42.21%).

Bingham wanted to thank the voters of District 32 for their trust and their support in the election. She also wanted to congratulate McKellar on his effort in the election.

“This campaign has always been about service to Bonneville County. I believe people are ready for leaders that listen, work hard, and focus on solving problems that affect their lives most,” Bingham said. “As we move forward, my focus remains the same: representing the people of District 32 with integrity, transparency, and respect. I look forward to continuing the work in Boise, listening to constituents, and fighting for the values and priorities that matter most to our community.”

McKellar messaged EastIdahoNews.com to congratulate Bingham on her election win.

“She ran a strong campaign and worked hard throughout this race,” McKellar stated. “At the end of the day, we’re neighbors first, and I truly wish Erin the best as she moves forward. I appreciate everyone who supported our campaign, volunteered, donated, and believed in what we were fighting for. It was an honor to run and be part of the conversation about Idaho’s future.”

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen is not slated to face a challenger in the November general election. But Erin Bingham will face Democrat Kamber Weninger.