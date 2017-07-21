PRIMM: Gravity’s got nothing on me

Updated at 6:20 pm, July 21st, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Editor’s note: This is a column by Myles Primm, a new intern with EastIdahoNews.com. Most companies like their interns to hit the ground running. We threw ours into the sky.

IDAHO FALLS — Flying in a C-130 plane is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it’s one I only want to experience once.

This weekend the Blue Angels will draw thousands of people to an airshow at the Idaho Falls Airport. But on Friday, I got to take a sneak peek from the air inside “Fat Albert,” a massive C-130 “Hercules” plane, while the pilots were performing evasive maneuvers before an audience of veterans on the ground.

Before we started, there were several briefings and paperwork that had to be filled out. This only served to exacerbated my anxiety of this new, but allegedly safe experience. I somehow managed to sign my name and click my seat belt all by myself.

The flight was promised to be an 8-minute ride similar to that of a roller coaster. However, I can’t remember the last roller coaster I went on that lasted longer than 2 minutes. Regardless, being on board for these evasive maneuvers was fulfilling a childhood dream. Feeling the massive machine hug the twists and turns was like being in a scene from “Star Wars.”