Three people hospitalized at EIRMC after three-vehicle crash

Updated at 8:10 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash on southbound Interstate 15.

The crash occurred at milepost 112 near Idaho Falls at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police reports show Garrett K. Pedersen, 19, of Bakersfield, California, was driving a 2017 Subaru sedan. He stopped for the merge of the construction zone at milepost 112.

Joshua J. Beagle, 26, of Sidney, Montana, driving a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup, was stopped behind Pedersen, according to a news release.

Hannah J. Ellsworth, 19, of Long Beach, Washington, driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla, failed to stop and rear-ended the Ram pickup. Ellsworth, and her passenger’s Hailee H Pritchett, 21, of Shelton, Washington and Jeffrey C. Byous, 65, of Garden City were all transported by ground ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The condition of Ellsworth, Pritchett and Byous is unknown.

Pedersen and Beagle were checked out at the scene and were not transported.

Seat belts were worn by all occupants in all vehicles. The right lane was blocked for approximately one and a half hours.