2 remaining victims of triple homicide identified, homicide warrant issued

Updated at 2:00 pm, August 8th, 2017 By: Idaho Press-Tribune staff

CALDWELL — The two remaining victims from the triple homicide that occurred near Caldwell in June have been identified.

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the two victims as Nadja Medley, 48, and Payton Medley, 14, both of Ogden, Utah.

In addition to the identification of the remaining two victims, a press release from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office states that based off of the confirmation of DNA evidence and additional physical evidence in the case, it has submitted a felony homicide warrant for Gerald Michael Bullinger, 60. Bullinger is the owner of the home the three bodies were found at. The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it is filing three counts of first-degree murder charges against Bullinger.

The felony homicide warrant is in addition to the outstanding felony warrant for failure to report a death, according to the press release. Both are no bond, nationwide extradition warrants.

The three victims were found partially covered in a shed outside Bullinger’s home on June 19 after police responded to a call about a welfare check. Canyon County Coroner Vicki DeGeus-Morris said the three women each died from a single bullet wound to the head.



Nadja Medley was reportedly in a relationship with Gerald Bullinger, the man who owned the home at 216 S. KCID Road near Caldwell. Rebecca Lorenz, a close friend of Medley, told the Idaho Press-Tribune that the relationship between Bullinger and Medley had been going on for a year-and-a-half.

Lorenz said she had no idea that Bullinger was in another relationship with Cheryl Baker, 56, who was identified as a third victim of the triple homicide on June 30.

Medley’s Facebook account includes posts and photos suggesting she was moving to Caldwell with Bullinger, and Lorenz confirmed as much, saying she last heard from Medley via text message in late May, regarding transporting horses to the property in Caldwell.

The third victim, Baker, also of Ogden, was Bullinger’s wife of 10 years, according to her brother, Byron Baker.

Bullinger’s vehicle was located July 12 at a remote campground near the border of the Grand Teton National Park. An extensive search by Teton County law enforcement ensued, but no signs of Bullinger were ever found. The search for Bullinger was then scaled back in the area.

Canyon County deputies have received over 100 tips since the start of their investigation in June for sightings of Bullinger. These include tips directed toward the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office as well as those routed through other agencies, Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said.

This article was originally published by the Idaho Press Tribune. It is used here with permission.