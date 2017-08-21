ASTRONOMICAL GRIDLOCK: Major back-ups continue on I-15 between I.F. and Pocatello

Updated at 8:13 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Travelers leaving east Idaho following the total solar eclipse Monday were dealing with major traffic backups more than eight hours after the spectacular event ended.

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports delays in the southbound lanes of I-15 between Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Earlier back-ups along US Highway 20 from Rexburg to Idaho Falls seemed to have cleared Monday evening.

Traffic has been bumper-to-bumper along this particular section of I-15 since around noon. Some EastIdahoNews.com users report that it took over three hours to get from Idaho Falls to Blackfoot.

A view of southbound traffic along I-15 near Pocatello Monday evening. | Courtesy Ryan Converse-Laxton

A view of southbound traffic along I-15 near Blackfoot Monday evening. | Courtesy Denison Castleton

“I live in Utah and left right after totality,” Shayna Harrison tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It took me 7.5 hours to drive from Rexburg to Layton via I-15. It’s crazy out there.”

Commuters say as of Monday evening around 8 p.m., it’s taking over two hours to drive from Idaho Falls to Pocatello.

“We left Idaho Falls on Sunnyside Road at 4:45 and we are a mile and a half past Firth,” Jennifer Wagenaar says.

Traffic seems to ease south of Pocatello and the Utah Department of Transportation is monitoring conditions as drivers enter the Beehive State.

ITD expects heavy traffic through most of Monday evening with the possibility of extra cars on the road Tuesday morning.

