UPDATED TRAFFIC REPORT: Bumper to bumper traffic in some areas

Updated at 9:40 am, August 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

UPDATE:

The Region 3 Incident Management Team is reporting slow moving bumper to bumper traffic on Interstate 15 northbound between Shelley to Idaho Falls.

Additionally, I-15 northbound in Pocatello at the Monte Vista overpass reached a peak total of 3,200 cars per hour this morning. The capacity of I-15 is roughly 4,000 cars per hour. At 9:00 a.m. the northbound count was approximately 1,884 cars per hour.

Southbound traffic from Island Park was reported as a stand still.

Mount Borah reported 400 vehicles parked in the area with approximately 1,000 people climbing to the peak.

Sandy Downs and all Idaho Falls parks are nearly full.

Teton County reports hundreds of cars parked along many of the roads.

At this time, no major incidents have been reported.

All hospitals are at normal operations with plenty of bed space available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department

RIGBY – With clear skies and beautiful weather this morning, eclipse chaser are coming.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports that northbound Interstate 15 and and eastbound U.S 20 are alive with visitors from Utah and elsewhere headed to the path of totality of the Great America Eclipse, which is just a few hours away.

Heavy congestion is being report near the rest stops on I-15.

ITD officials are now estimating more than 50,000 people are now in position to enjoy the marvel, with others still anxiously en route.

People from around the world have arrived in the Upper Snake River Valley, occupying yards, parking lots and fields to get a get good view of the full solar eclipse, set for 11:33 a.m. eclipse.

The event promises to be memorable. Blue skies and nonexistent wind.

So far, no eastern Idaho fatalities have marred the weekend, with only a couple of crashes and one small brush fire yesterday afternoon along Idaho Highway 33 about eight miles west of Rexburg, which crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) quickly extinguished.

BLM just opened a couple of fields on Idaho 33 about nine miles west of Rexburg to accommodate incoming visitors.

The moon approaches the sun.